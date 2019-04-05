BJP conspired to stop KALIA scheme for political gain, BJD to ECI

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India seeking release of funds under KALIA Yojana to lakhs of farmers in Odisha.

The delegation led by MP Pinaki Misra alleged that the disbursement of financial assistance under KALIA scheme has been stopped due to pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The delegation said the BJD government launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme to support the farmers of the state and empower them with financial support as well as related aspects of socio-economic benefits.

More than 37 lakhs farmers, share croppers and landless agricultural households have already benefitted from this programme in the first two phases since its inception and Rs 1850 crores has been transferred as direct benefit transfer to these farmers, the delegation added.

However, 14.93 lakh Small and Medium Farmers and 10.41 lakh Landless Agricultural Households, in total 25.34 lakh beneficiaries could not be disbursed the financial assistance, it said.

“We found that due to the pressure mounted by the BJP on the Chief Electoral Officer, further disbursements under the Kalia Yojana benefits were stopped,” the delegation alleged.

The delegation alleged that BJP’s conspiracy to stop KALIA Yojana was malicious and aimed at ensuring that farmers of Odisha feel deprived of KALIA Yojana and therefore BJP could strive to gain some political opportunism in the bargain.