BJP, Congress to lock horns in Haryana Assembly polls

By pragativadinewsservice
Haryana Assembly polls
Chandigarh: The state of Haryana most probably will witness a straight fight between the ruling BJP and Congress in the assembly election slated for October 21.

According to political observers, the contest between BJP and the Congress is more or less one-sided as the former won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state this year.

The BJP, which is in fray under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is believed to be far ahead of its arch-rival as far as campaigning at the grassroots is concerned.

Khattar has already carried out a whirlwind tour of the state ahead of the announcement of poll dates. The Congress is just busy in setting its house in order and boosting the morale of its cadre.

 

