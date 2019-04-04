BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Odisha on April 7

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will once again visit Odisha on April 7 to address a public gathering, BJP State Secretary Jatin Mohanty informed today.

During his visit, the saffron party supremo is scheduled to attend public meetings at Polasara in Ganjam and Bargarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Odisha on April 6 to address a public meeting at Sundargarh. 

Shah had earlier addressed a rally at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district on April 1. He had urged the people of Odisha to vote in favour of the BJP for all-round development of the state.

 

 

pragativadinewsservice
