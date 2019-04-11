BJP Chief Amit Shah to visit Keonjhar district tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president Amit Shah will visit Odisha tomorrow to address a public rally in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the BJP national president will visit Keonjhar to address a public rally scheduled at Keonjhar Medical College Ground tomorrow.

This apart, Shah will again visit Odisha to address a public rally in Baramba and Dhenkanal districts on April 17.

Notably, on April 9, Shah had visited Odisha and conducted a road show from Badadanda to Mausi Maa temple in Puri.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Odisha on April 16 to address a public meeting in the capital city, Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur.

