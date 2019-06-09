BJP censures TMC for clashes, killings in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the recent clashes with party cadres in West Bengal, according to reports.

The saffron party’s leader Mukul Roy has alleged that four BJP workers were shot dead by TMC workers in the Sandeshkhali area of Basirhat recently.

News agencies quoting Roy said one TMC worker was reportedly killed in the attacks by ‘TMC goons’ and four were shot dead in Sandeshkhali and Basirhat.

He alleged that the TMC leader was indulging in a reign of terror. Roy said they have sent message to Home Minister in this connection. A team of BJP MPs will visit Sandeshkhali and send a report to Home Minister Amit Shah shortly, he said.

According to reports, the deaths occurred following clashes between the workers of the two parties in North 24 Parganas after party flags and banners were removed.

A clash broke out between BJP workers and police officials in Gangarampur area of West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district on Saturday.

The violence triggered after police allegedly stopped BJP workers from carrying out victory rally along with state party president Dilip Ghosh.

Several police officials and BJP workers were injured, reports said and added that police vehicles were also vandalised during the clash.

Police also resorted to firing in the air to disperse the agitated workers who pelted stones at them.