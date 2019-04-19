BJP candidate arrested for smashing EVM

Ganjam: BJP MLA candidate from Surada assembly constituency Nilamani Bisoyi was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly smashing the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in polling booth no-182 at Renti village in the constituency. Police said that Bisoyi in involved in as many as 10 cases including murder and attempt to murder at various police stations in the district.

Bisoyi was initially detained by the police and later arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the presiding officer of the booth. The incident has also interrupted the polling process at the booth. “Trial of most of the criminal cases involving Bisoyi is yet to begin. He has been sent to jail after rejection of his bail plea,” said a police official

Bisoyi, a former Congress leader, had joined the saffron party last month prior to declaration of candidates’ list for the 2019 polls. Bisoyi on the other hand had denied the allegations and had accused BJD of implicating him. “I had gone to the booth after getting information regarding booth rigging by BJD workers. There was a scuffle and BJD workers ransacked the EVM,” Bisoyi had claimed.