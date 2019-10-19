BJP calls for 12-hour Jajpur bandh on Oct 21 demanding CBI probe into woman PEO’s death

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for 12-hour Jajpur bandh on October 21 demanding CBI probe into the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO), Smitarani Biswal’s mysterious death.

This was informed by party’s president, Goutam Ray at a presser here on Saturday evening.

“We suspect Smita Rani was raped before being murdered. We think she was pressurised to add fake beneficiaries under PMAY. And in case she has been forced to commit suicide, it is even a bigger crime,” said BJP leader Prakash Mishra.

An official of RAMCO cement factory used to visit the guest house frequently, where Smita’s body was found hanging. We demand a CBI probe to find the actual cause of death & ascertain if there is involvement of RAMCO officials, alleged Mishra.

On the other hand, Senior Congress leader Sura Routray said that Smitarani Biswal was killed in broad daylight and her body was hanged at the guest house later. The matter should be probed by CBI.