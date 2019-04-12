BJP betrayed Odisha people for five years: Naveen

Ganjam: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has betrayed the people of Odisha for the last five years.

“BJP leaders throng Odisha during elections only. Making a slew of hollow promises, the saffron party has betrayed the people of Odisha in the last five years,” Patnaik said during an election rally in Ganjam.

“This time we will fight and win 21 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats to fulfill the long-standing demands of Odisha,” Patnaik added.

Further sharpening his attack, the BJD supremo said that after provoking the Chhattisgarh government to block water to Odisha, the Centre is now supporting the construction of Polavaram project.

“Now the time has come to teach the BJP leaders a lesson. For the rights of Odisha, cast your votes to conch party in the 21 parliamentary constituencies,” Naveen said.

The CM further expressed confidence that none of the national parties will win a majority at the Centre this time. “This is a golden chance for us,” he added.

On the occasion, Patnaik conducted marathon road shows at Sanakhemundi of Ganjam and various other places. “The tremendous support to the convention is the reflection of your love and support to our party. Continue your support and bestow us with your votes,” he said.

He also alleged that the Centre has forgotten after making promise to accord special category status to Odisha and double the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy. The BJP leaders and their government are only able to make false promises, he added.

Speaking about Khurda-Bolangir railway line, Naveen said although we have provided land free of cost, the Centre is making inordinate delay in execution of the project.