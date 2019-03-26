BJP assigns news charges to 4 senior leaders

Bhubaneswar: The chief of BJP’s Odisha unit, Basant Panda on Tuesday appointed Sushant Mishra as party’s state secretary and Urakul Tandi as state vice president of part’s SC wing.

Similarly, Panda also appointed Tilotama Nayak as the state vice president of the saffron party’s women wing, while Sishir Mishra was appointed as the convener of Hinjili Assembly constituency.

Notably, the BJP on last Saturday had appointed Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, Subhash Chauhan and Pitambar Acharya as party’s vice-presidents.

However, Chauhan resigned from the primary membership of the party today.

