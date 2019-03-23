BJP appoints Pratyusha, two others as vice-presidents

Bhubaneswar: Couple of hours after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kandhamal MP Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh has been given new assignments in the saffron party.

Pratyusha has been appointed as the party’s state vice-president. Besides, two other leaders—Subhash Chauhan and Pitambar Acharya—has also been appointed as party’s state vice-presidents.

Following her formal induction into the saffron party, Pratyusha today made a startling revelation that she would not contest the upcoming elections in Odisha.

Speaking to a TV channel, Pratyusha said she has joined the BJP after being inspired by the leadership and development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said she has made up her mind not to contest the polls this time.