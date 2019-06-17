BJP appoints JP Nadda as national working president

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board met on Monday and appointed Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda its working president, informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Nadda will remain the working president till the BJP’s membership drive and organizational elections are over, Singh said in a tweet while congratulating the former health minister for shouldering the new responsibility.

The BJP has won several elections under the leadership of party president Amit Shah. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him as the Home Minister, Amitji himself had said that the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary Board has selected JP Nadda as working president,” the Defence Minister said in a tweet.

Nadda was the former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and member of Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, he was a Minister in Himachal Pradesh Government.