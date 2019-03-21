BJP announces candidates’ list for ten LS seats of Odisha

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: The Secretary of the Central Election Committee of  BJP has announced the candidates’ list for ten parliamentary constituencies of Odisha on Thursday.

While Baijayant Panda who recently joined the saffron party will contest from Kendrapara parliamentary constituency, the former senior IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi  will test her popularity from Bhubaneswar.

According to the list, Jual Oram will contest from Sundargarh(ST) and  Ananta Naik will face the electorate in  Keonjhar(ST) parliamentary constituency.

While Pratap Sarangi will contest from Balasore, the veteran BJP leader  Rudra Narayan Pani will contest from Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency.

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo will contest  from Bolangir ,Balabhadra Majhi will from Nabarangpur(ST) parliamentary constituency.

