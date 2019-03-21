BJP announces candidates’ list for ten LS seats of Odisha

New Delhi: The Secretary of the Central Election Committee of BJP has announced the candidates’ list for ten parliamentary constituencies of Odisha on Thursday.

While Baijayant Panda who recently joined the saffron party will contest from Kendrapara parliamentary constituency, the former senior IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi will test her popularity from Bhubaneswar.

According to the list, Jual Oram will contest from Sundargarh(ST) and Ananta Naik will face the electorate in Keonjhar(ST) parliamentary constituency.

While Pratap Sarangi will contest from Balasore, the veteran BJP leader Rudra Narayan Pani will contest from Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency.

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo will contest from Bolangir ,Balabhadra Majhi will from Nabarangpur(ST) parliamentary constituency.