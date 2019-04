BJP announces candidates for four Assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced candidates for four Assembly seats in Odisha for the ensuing general election.

Names of the Assembly candidates are:

Champua – Murali Sharma

Niali (SC) – Chhabi Mallick

Bhogarai – Manas Mohanty

Basta – Raghunath Mohanty

The Saffron party is yet to announce its MLA candidates for Kakatpur and Kendrapara seats.

Notably, Odisha goes to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.