BJP and Congress drama will not work this time: Mayawati

Bhubaneswar: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at both Congress and BJP saying their alleged drama and game plan will not work in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a gathering of BSP workers in Bhubaneswar, Mayawati said, “The way PM Narendra Modi’s government implemented GST and demonetisation, in haste, it affected small businesses. This also led to an increase in unemployment. The Congress was involved in Bofors and now BJP government is involved in Rafale.”

“The Bofors scam during the Congress regime and the Rafale scam during the BJP regime show that both these parties do not have any interest in strengthening our security forces,” she said.

She further added that the announcements made by the BJP in the last days of their government are just for electoral gains.

The former UP chief minister said the Congress has suffered electoral defeat in various states and at the Centre due to its wrong policies. Now, in the coming Lok Sabha elections, BJP will be out of power due to its anti-Dalit and wrong policy.

She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not complete even a quarter of the election promises made in 2014. “He is adopting various types of tactics to distract people from the government’s deficiencies and failures,” she said.

She further alleged that the PM spent most of his time trying to save the capitalists, making them wealthier. The farmers of the country are unhappy with this government.

“Both Congress and BJP government have not given reservation to poor classes in the private sector. The condition of people of Muslim and other religious minorities is not good,” she added.