BJP accuses BJD of poll code violation

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: A delegation of BJP on Monday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and submitted a memorandum alleging that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has violated the model code of conduct.

The poll code of conduct came into effect after the Chief Election Commission (CEC) announced the dates of Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the members of the saffron party have alleged that LED bulbs are still being distributed to the people PDS outlets and the dealers are providing the copy of Aaina  (the biennial public relation booklet of the state government) to the beneficiaries.

The BJD is yet to remove its poster and banners featuring pictures of party leaders from various part of the state, the BJP alleged.

