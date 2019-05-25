BJD’s women candidates dazzle at 2019 Odisha LS polls

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik’s historic move to empower women with a reservation of 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha has paid off.

As per the assurance, Biju Janata Dal had fielded seven women candidates and five of them have emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJD’s Aska Lok Sabha seat candidate Pramila Bisoi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anita Subahdarshini by a landslide margin of 2,04,707 votes. The 70-year-old village leader of a Self Help Group (SHG) initiated a new chapter in the state by demonstrating women empowerment through the victory.

Similarly, Chandrani Murmu from Keonjhar, Rajashree Mallick from Jagatsinghpur, Sarmistha Sethy from Jajpur and Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak won their respective constituencies.

However, BJD candidate Koushalya Hikaka lost by a slender margin of just 3,613 votes following a neck-to-neck fight with Congress’ Saptagiri Ulka in Koraput.

Following the historic victory, Patnaik expressed his gratitude to women voters who turned out in large numbers and paved the way for BJD victory.

BJD has secured 12 Lok Sabha seats while BJP won eight and Congress managed to get one. Out of 146 Assembly seats, BJD got 112 seats while BJP bagged 23 and Congress secured nine seats. Communist Party of India-Marxist got one and an Independent candidate came out victorious in one assembly segment.