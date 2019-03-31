BJD’s Rajanagar MLA candidate Dhruba Sahoo hits campaign trail

Pattamundai: Effective youth leader, Dhruba Charan Sahoo, who has been selected by Biju Janata Dal Supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik to contest the ensuing polls from Rajanagar Assembly constituency, today launched his poll campaign from Pattamundai.

Sahu, who is also BJD’s Kendrapara District President, took out a huge rally with hundreds of his supporters joining him in the poll campaign held in the two blocks of Rajanagar Assembly constituency on Sunday.

As soon as Sahoo arrived in Pattamudai hundreds of his supporters including Pattamundai block chairperson Jyotirmayee Behera and other party workers gave him a rousing welcome. The BJD’s MLA candidate then went on a massive bike rally in the Pattamudai area.

Sahoo also visited Radharamana Mutt, Belatala Bayababa Mutt, Haraparbati Temple & Patitapabana temple in Pokaharipada and other temples to seek blessings from the gods and goddesses. After a powerful show in Pattamundai block, the bike rally moved towards Rajanagar area.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJD had fielded Dhruba Charan Sahoo as its MLA candidate from the Rajanagar Assembly seat in the 2014 polls. However, he had lost to his arch-rival Anshuman Mohanty of Congress by 5,613 votes. Mohanty got 75,234 votes while Sahoo got 69,621 votes.

Rajanagar, the much-talked-about assembly of Kendrapara Parliamentary Constituency, will also witness a high-voltage contest in the ensuing assembly polls in Odisha.