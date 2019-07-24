BJD’s Patkura Victory: Naveen Expresses Deep Gratitude To People

Bhubaneswar: After winning the ‘prestige battle’, BJD supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed his deepest gratitude to the voters of Patkura Assembly segment under Kendrapara parliamentary constituency.

BJD’s Patkura MLA candidate Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of Ved Prakash Agarwalla, defeated BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra in the Patkura by-poll today. After the poll result announcement, the BJD leaders and workers conducted a grand procession to Naveen Niwas from the party headquarters here.

Taking to the media reactions at Naveen Niwas here this afternoon, Naveen said, “I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of Patkura for electing the BJD candidate in this election.”

“We will continue to work very hard for Patkura in the development and welfare programmes,” Naveen added.

The Odisha CM further stated, “I also want to thank the leaders and workers of the Biju Janata Dal for having worked so hard in this election.”

Polling in Patkura Assembly seat was scheduled on April 29, but could not take place because of the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal on April 20. The ECI then fixed May 19 as the new date for the polls in Patkura but further postponed due to Cyclone Fani which hit the state on May 3.