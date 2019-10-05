BJD’s Jan Sampark Padayatra Extended Till Oct 31

Bhubaneswar: The Jan Sampark Padayatra of Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), launched from October 2, has been extended till October 31.

BJD Supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has communicated the same to the district observers and party’s district presidents today.

Keeping in view of interest and enthusiasm among the general public, the Jan Sampark Padayatra, aimed at extending the party’s outreach to more people, BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik has extended the time period of Jan Sampark Padayatra up to October 31.

Earlier, the Jan Sampark Padayatra by BJD, which started on October 2, was to continue till October 11.