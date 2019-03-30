BJD’s Hologram Campaign To Virtually Take Naveen Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will reach every nook and corner of Odisha with the launch of BJD’s Hologram Campaign.

The Hologram Campaign, a state-of-the-art technology-driven initiative, launched by the party from Bhubaneswar on Saturday will cover all the districts of Odisha.

It is first of its kind in India and world, simultaneously being held at 20 locations across the state, with every day 60 such holographic shows being undertaken across 30 districts of Odisha.

“In a first of it’s kind, it will take the BJD President and Honourable CM Naveen Patnaik to almost every person in the state. This is a unique initiative which is creatively designed and the technology platform cannot be named since it has a confidentiality clause with the company which has the patent for this technology,” the BJD said in a release.

This distinct technology-driven campaign, which cuts the lacunas of time, space and distance, will introduce a new mode in poll campaigning. A holographic projection would enable the BJD Supremo to speak in a real-life situation with the people.

As part of the interaction, the BJD’s Hologram Campaign will also function to gather people’s opinion as feedback during the shows for more focused development in the coming days for the state.

With the opposition parties holding rallies across Odisha after the announcement of candidates’ list for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the ruling BJD has left all its contenders behind in terms of campaigning strategy and techniques by introducing this technology-driven initiative.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress consider social media as the latest platform of technology-enabled campaigning, the Odisha’s ruling BJD, with these holographic shows, has virtually taken the Party President to the crores of people in the state.

The four-time ruling party of Odisha, which launched the first of its kind initiative to reach mass people virtually, will change the face of campaigning in India forever.