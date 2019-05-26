BJD’s first parliamentary party meeting held

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal’s first parliamentary party meeting was held on Sunday at the residence of Odisha Chief Minister (Naveen Niwas) in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was presided by BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik and comprised of the 12 newly-elected MPs who were fielded by the conch party.

Following the high-level meeting, newly-elected MP Chandrasekhar Sahu informed the media that three demands including, Special State category status, more funds for disaster management and 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies are the top demands of the winning party.

Similarly, Anubhav Mohanty stated that he will press his demands on the development of the rail line project in Kendrapara. While Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi aimed at working for the development of her constituency, Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu stated that she will raise the issues faced by the locals at grass root level in the Lok Sabha.

The newly elected BJD legislators will meet today to elect its leader formally before swearing in of the new Ministry to be headed by party Supremo Naveen Patnaik.