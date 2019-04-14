BJD worker injured in group clash in Bolangir

Bolangir: A BJD worker was injured in a group clash that broke out in Chandanbhati village in Bolangir district on Saturday night.

The injured, identified as Prafulla Meher, was immediately admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment. BJD’s Bolangir MLA candidate Arkesh Singh Deo also reached the hospital to see the victim.

Talking to the media, Arkesh stated that Meher was allegedly attacked by Congress supporters.

Following the incident, palpable tension prevailed in the village. Later, Congress senior leader Narasingha Mishra along with few locals visited the police station to inquire about the case.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, two platoons of the police force have been deployed in the area to avoid further untoward situations, sources said.