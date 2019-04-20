BJD worker injured after being attacked with sharp weapon in Soro

Balasore: A BJD worker was injured after being allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a youth at Uparadia village under Bahanaga block in Soro late last night.

The victim has been identified as Prasant Barik of the same village.

According to sources, the incident took place while the worker of the Biju Janata Dal was travelling with party posters for poll campaigning. Meanwhile, a youth intercepted him on the way and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

The worker, who sustained grievous cut injuries, was initially rushed to a hospital in Soro and was later shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where doctors stated his health condition to be critical.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, the victim alleged that he was attacked by a supporter of Congress party, sources added.