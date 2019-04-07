BJD women activists demand Pradeep Majhi’s expulsion for ‘sexual misconduct’

Nabarangpur: Activists of BJD Mahila Morcha in Nabarangpur have demand expulsion of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi for his alleged involvement in sexual misconduct.

Also Read: Congress MP candidate again in trouble over ‘intimate video’

In order to press for their demands, the women’s wing of the BJD staged a protest in front of the Jagannath temple here. The agitating women had earlier sought permission from the local police to observe a 6-hour band in Nabarangpur town and a rally in this regard, but were denied permission as the model code of conduct is in force.

Scores of women activists including Nabarangpur Municipality chairperson Basanti Soura and all women councillors, ward members staged a protest and raised slogans against Majhi and the Congress over the issue. They said that Majhi lacks respect towards women and should be removed from the party.

On the other hand, Nabarangpur district Congress president, Suna Tripathy, has said that it is a conspiracy of the opposition to defame Majhi as he is gaining popularity amongst the people.

It may be mentioned here that three videos of Majhi went viral on social media. In the video, Majhi was seen hugging a young woman and walking hand in hand with her. In another video, the duo was seen sharing the bed in the room.

As a few days left for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, such intimate video of the MP nominee has drawn strong criticisms from various quarters.

Notably, Majhi will represent Congress from Nabarangpur parliamentary constituency and lock horn with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Ramesh Chandra Majhi.