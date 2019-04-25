BJD will play key role in govt formation at Centre, Naveen reiterates

Mayurbhanj: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reiterated that after the third phase polls it is confirmed that no political party will win a majority this time.

“After the third phase of polling, it is crystal clear that no national party will win a majority at the Centre this time. Odisha will play a decisive role in the formation of next government at the Centre,” Patnaik said while addressing a public meeting in Mayurbhanj.

Patnaik claimed that his government provided 80 per cent money to establish Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada while the central government provided only 20 per cent.

“One BJP Union minister from Odisha tried to stall the establishment of the medical college. However, the Odisha government successfully went ahead with the permission of the empowerment committee of the Supreme Court to set up the medical college,” Patnaik said.

He stated that the BJP leaders remember Odisha during elections only, but none of them visit the state when natural calamities occur. All BJP leaders came to Odisha and showed crocodile tears, he added.

He also repeated his promised that two instalments of KALIA scheme will be given to farmers on the day one of the formation of the BJD government in the state.