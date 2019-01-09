BJD will not be part of ‘Mahagathbandhan’: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Putting an end to the speculations of BJD joining the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said the party will not be part of the grand alliance of opposition parties.

Interacting with the mediapersons here, the CM said, “As far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the BJD will not be part of it. We will continue with our policy of equidistance from the Congress and the BJP.”

Yesterday, while replying to a question of media, Patnaik had said that the party needs some time to decide about joining the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties.

In December last year, Naveen had hinted at the possibility of a grand alliance with “like-minded” parties following a meeting with Telengana CM and TRS President K Chandrasekahar Rao (KCR) in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the Odisha CM also dismissed the speculations of a ministry reshuffle which had emerged following the resignation of Pradeep Maharathy. Patnaik said that there will not be any ministry reshuffle.