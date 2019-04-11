BJD will do even better than 2014 polls: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed confidence over his party’s performance and said he is expecting better polls results this time than the last elections.

The Odisha CM also thanked the voters for turning out in large number today. “I thank the people who have come in large numbers to vote today. I expect the results to be better than the 2014 elections,” the BJD president said.

Worth mentioning, four Lok Sabha seats (Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, and Koraput) and 28 assembly constituencies in Odisha went to polls in the first phase. Voting was held in as many as 7,233 booths.

More than 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm today and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar has said that the percentage could increase.