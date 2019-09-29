BJD trying to cover up Junagarh gang rape case: BJP

Bhubaneswar: The BJP has alleged that the ruling BJD is trying to suppress Junagarh gang-rape incident and efforts are on to cover it up.

A press release issued by the media cell of the party has said that minister of state for home affairs Dibya Shankar Mishra and Kalahandi district BJD president Pravod Rath are trying their best to protect the accused in the gang-rape case.

BJP general secretary Dr Lekhashri Samantsinghar alleged that the main accused Lalindra Sabar in the gang-rape incident had telephoned both Mishra and Rath to get protection. She said the police should verify the call records of the main accused to ascertain the persons he had talked to after the incident.

Samantsinghar said party leaders of BJD had tried to influence the police before conducting a press conference on September 27. It was alleged that Mishra, Rath and the personal assistant of Mishra had discussed with the concerned IIC on the matter.

The press release said the matter should be investigated as to what was the topic of discussion between BJD leaders and the IIC. The CCTV footage should also be scrutinized thoroughly to ascertain the fact, she demanded.

Samatsinghar also demanded that the Chief Minister must intervene in the matter as some of the ruling party members are indirectly involved in the heinous matter. She said the victim should be given due protection as there is a danger to her life.

Countering the allegations, minister of state for home affairs Dibya Shankar Mishra said, ” the statements made by the BJP leader Smt. Lekhashree Samantasinghar is borne out of falsehood and utter contempt to the Law of the land which is extremely unfortunate and condemnable”.

Strongly refuting and condemning the allegations, the minister said that statement is borne out of her and her party’s utter frustration and dejection which is palpable.

“I had given my statements about the Police Investigation and the status of the same in my capacity as the Minister of State, Home of the State and it has nothing to do with my being the Public Representative from that region. The statements made about my associates are completely false, frivolous and baseless. This is a malicious attempt to defame me at a personal level and with malafide intentions, aimed at misguiding the people of Odisha with falsehood and utter lies,” Mishra said.

The minister said, ” Police investigation, in this case, is underway and whoever is responsible would be brought to the Law and strict action was undertaken against them. I hope better sense will prevail with Mrs.Samantasinghar and that she should refrain from making such wild false allegations which are steeped in falsehood and outright lies.”.