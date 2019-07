Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday suspended Gop panchayat Samiti chairman Prakash Parida from the party.

Parida was suspended from the ruling party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, sources said.

Party general secretary Bijay Nayak confirmed the news of Parida’s suspension through a press release.