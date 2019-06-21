BJD suspends 3 workers for placing party flag on martyr’s body

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended three party workers in connection with the wrapping of the coffin of martyr Ajit Sahoo with the party flag.

The party supporters who were placed under suspension are Binod Majhi, Santosh Sahu and Gobardhan Das of Cuttack district.

“Biju Janata Dal has enquired into the incident of placing the party flag on body of martyr Ajit Sahoo. On the basis of this, Binod Kumar Majhi, Santosh Kumar Sahu and Gobardhan Das of Cuttack district have been placed under suspension from the party,” party general secretary Bijaya Kumar Nayak said.

“Biju Janata Dal has enormous respect towards the martyrs. The matter that has come to our notice is extremely unfortunate and we strongly condemn it. The party will find out who is responsible for this and take stringent action against them. We again strongly condemn this extremely unfortunate incident,” said BJD Spokesperson Dr.Sasmit Patra.