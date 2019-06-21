BJD suspends 3 workers for placing party flag on martyr’s body

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
BJD flag on martyr's body
24

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended three party workers in connection with the wrapping of the coffin of martyr Ajit Sahoo with the party flag.

The party supporters who were placed under suspension are Binod Majhi, Santosh Sahu and Gobardhan Das of Cuttack district.

Related Posts

Odisha gets 100 more MBBS seats under EWS quota

Odisha govt effects major reshuffle in IAS, OAS cadres

Subrato Bagchi appointed Odisha Skill Development Authority…

“Biju Janata Dal has enquired into the incident of placing the party flag on body of martyr Ajit Sahoo. On the basis of this, Binod Kumar Majhi, Santosh Kumar Sahu and Gobardhan Das of Cuttack district have been placed under suspension from the party,” party general secretary Bijaya Kumar Nayak said.

“Biju Janata Dal has enormous respect towards the martyrs. The matter that has come to our notice is extremely unfortunate and we strongly condemn it. The party will find out who is responsible for this and take stringent action against them. We again strongly condemn this extremely unfortunate incident,” said BJD Spokesperson Dr.Sasmit Patra.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.