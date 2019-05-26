BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik meets Governor to form government

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik today met Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and conveyed the latter that he has been elected as the leader of BJD legislative party.

Newly-elected legislators of the Biju Janata Dal unanimously elected party president Naveen Patnaik as their leader, making way for him to become the Chief Minister of the State for a record fifth term.

All the elected legislators, including Naveen Patnaik who has won from two seats- Hinjili and Bijepur, attended the meeting held at BJD party office in Bhubaneswar.

Later Naveen Patnaik, along with some top leaders of the party, met Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and submitted the resolution of his election as the BJD Legislature Party leader and staked claim to form the government. He also submitted a letter of support of all the newly elected legislators.

After being satisfied that BJD commands a majority, the Odisha Governor extended the invitation to Patnaik to form the new Government.

The coveted swearing-in ceremony is set to be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday (May 29) in Idco exhibition ground here.

BJD led by Naveen Patnaik won 112 Assembly seats in the 147-member House. The conch party also bagged 12 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.