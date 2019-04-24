BJD seeks cancellation of Baijayant Panda’s candidature

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking cancellation of candidature of Baijayant Panda for allegedly filing a false affidavit during 2014 elections.

“The 2019 election affidavit of Panda, BJP’s MP candidate for Kendrapara, has proven that he had filed a false affidavit in 2014 elections and cheated the voters of Kendrapara. He cannot be allowed to cheat the voters of Kendrapara again,” the BJD wrote in the letter to CEO Surendra Kumar.

Panda in his 2014 election affidavit had mentioned himself as the “sitting Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha”. However, the annual reports of IMFA for the financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15 stated that he was the Vice-Chairman and drawing more than Rs 1 crore rupees as salary, the BJD stated.

However, in his 2019 election affidavit, Panda has stated about his profession as the “Vice Chairman of IMFA for a period of three years from 28.10.2018 with a monthly remuneration of Rs 17 lakhs (which amounts to more than 2 crores annually), the conch party further stated in the letter.

“Therefore, we demand that you and the Election Commission must immediately cancel Panda’s candidature and ensure that people like him who have cheated the voters of Kendrapara with false affidavit do not get another opportunity to cheat them,” the ruling party added.