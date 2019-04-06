BJD Sambalpur LS candidate’s nomination found valid

Sambalpur: The nomination papers of BJD’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Nalini Kanta Pradhan was found to be valid on Saturday, contrary to the allegations of ‘office of profit’ by BJP.

According to available information, the Returning Officer had called for a hearing today after the BJP alleged that the BJD nominee was holding the office of profit. After the scrutiny, the nomination papers and affidavit were found to be valid.

Yesterday, Sambalpur BJP MP candidate Nitesh Ganga Deb alleged that the BJD candidate held an office of profit with the state government and demanded cancellation of his candidature.

He alleged that the BJD nominee was holding the post of Director of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited and Odisha Construction Corporation Limited.

Acting on the allegation, the Returning Officer had fixed Saturday as the date of hearing on Pradhan’s nomination and found the nomination valid.

Meanwhile, Ganga Deb said he will move the High Court in the matter alleging that the hearing was conducted illegally.