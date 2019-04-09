BJD Releases Election Manifesto

Bhubaneswar: With Congress and BJP already out with their poll manifesto, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) released its election manifesto here on Tuesday.

The BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the poll manifesto today at the party office in Bhubaneswar. “We always implement the promises we make unlike other parties,” said the BJD chief while releasing party manifesto for 2019 Polls in Odisha.

“This people’s manifesto has come from across the State, from every nook and corner, from every section of people, from women, youth, old, farmers, tribals, minorities, labourers. The ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha’ programme was carried out extensively and ideas were solicited from people. It is their Manifesto, a resonance of their hopes and aspiration for ‘Nabeena Odisha Sashakta Odisha’. It is a demand confirmed by one and all that all pro-people schemes of the BJD Government like Mamata, Aahar, KALIA, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Mission Shakti, Ama Gaon Ama Bikash, PEETHA, Rs 1 rice and etc, should continue. People also suggested that 2014 manifesto points should be the base for 2019 manifesto and the same should be followed up so that there are focus and continuity in the development process. BJD will abide by all the suggestions received from people,” the BJD election manifesto read.

Here are the salient points of election manifesto released by BJD:

Farmer Empowerment

All farmers and landless agricultural labourers will be covered under KALIA scheme. An assistance of Rs 10,000 per year for farmers and Rs 12,000 for landless labourers will be provided. KALIA scheme will continue as promised.

KALIA Commission will be set up to monitor KALIA implementation and to recommend revision of rates after three years, proposed assistance to farmers in distress, any other incentives to improve farmer’s welfare.

Crop loans will be provided at 0 per cent interest up to Rs 1 lakh.

KALIA Scholarships will be provided to support higher and professional education of children of farmers and landless labourers.

Rs 50,000 crores in addition to the commitment to the existing projects will be invested for expansion of irrigated area coverage.

A State of Art 24/7 farmer call centre with all modern technical logistics will be set up.

All Panchayats will have storage and warehousing facilities.

There will be KALIA centres to encourage agri-innovation and serve as a one-stop resource centre in every District.

All RMCs will be modernised to provide warehousing and professional agri-marketing and extension support. Temporary storage facilities at every procurement point.

The enhancement of Minimum Support Price to Rs 2,600 will be pursued with the Central Government who finalizes MSP.

Special additional allowances will be provided to farmers on procurement price in conditions of drought, flood, and other natural calamities.

Women Empowerment

Rs 5,000 crore Govt business will be given to women SHGs and this will generate a profit of about 500 crores.

Loans at 0 per cent interest up to Rs 5 lakh to SHGs.

Girl child education will be free from KG to PG.

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana cover for women will be enhanced from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Marriage assistance of Rs 25,000 for daughters of poor families.

Not a single widow, destitute will be left out of social security cover.

Accident insurance cover will be provided for all SHG Members.

Mission Shakti will have a separate Department

All land/house given by the Government will be in the name women of the household.

Stamp duty concession will be provided for women in the registration of property.

Interest subvention will be provided for women entrepreneurs.

Mission Shakti will have a corpus fund in the lines of CMRF, SDRF for Mission Shakti members.

A Mission Shakti bazaar in each Panchayat and training & capacity development programme for members

Special ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ will be held in Block area exclusively for women.

Youth Empowerment

Reservation of 75% jobs in all upcoming industries in Odisha for qualified local youth

The World Skill Centre will produce 1.5 lakh highly skilled professionals who will have global employable potential

“Skilled in Odisha” will be made a global brand and 15 lakh youth will be skilled in the next 5 years”

One time start-up allowance at the rate of Rs.10 lakh will be provided to 10 thousand eligible youth

“Make in Odisha” will be grounded to generate 30 lakh employment opportunities in 6 focus sectors”

Education loans will be provided at 0% interest

All Technical Institutes, Colleges, and Universities will be provided free Wi-Fi

All students upon joining College will be given 1 GB Internet free

There will be a Scholarship Council which will facilitate scholarships both on merit and socio-economic criteria

0disha will create World-class sports facilities and will be the face of sports in India

All the State level recruitment fees for jobs will be waived off

Joint Upliftment of Habitations and Regions To Overcome Regional Disparities (JUHAR)

Special Development Councils in Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Subarnapur districts and Athmallik, Kuchinda and Nilagiri Sub-Divisions.

These will be formed with a Chairperson and 500 women Members who will identify and develop region-specific plans to bridge gaps, redress regional imbalances and suggest investment ideas to accelerate growth. These will ensure the protection and preservation of tribal cultural heritage.

The Councils will also have the representation of professionals and experts from various fields for effective performance and increase efficiency.

An allotted untied corpus will provide funds to reach the goal of Fast Pace Odisha.

In the same lines, Special Councils will be formed for communities not represented such as Kudumi, Scheduled Caste and economically backward classes.

In all predominantly minority dominated areas world-class community centre will be provided in identified clusters.

A Micro and Small Enterprisers Welfare Board will be formed to protect the interests and work for the sustenance and growth of those in the Micro and Small Enterprise sector.

A Welfare Board will be formed for those engaged in traditional (Paramparagat Bruti), livelihood earning means like Priests, Barbers, Washerman etc.

Connectivity

Biju Express Way will connect North to South, East to West of Odisha.

The Heritage Silver City of Cuttack will be connected to Smart City, Bhubaneswar by Metro Railway.

Here is the BJD government’s report card to the people:

Additional 10 Lakh Hectare Irrigation Potential: 9 lakh hectares created, will cross 10 lath hectares by May 2019. From a food deficit state to a major contributor to the food security of the country.

9 lakh hectares created, will cross 10 lath hectares by May 2019. From a food deficit state to a major contributor to the food security of the country. Universal Health Security: Implemented through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Nana. Free medicines. diagnostics and treatment from PHCs to Medical colleges for the entire population. 45 lakh cases treated per month.

Implemented through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Nana. Free medicines. diagnostics and treatment from PHCs to Medical colleges for the entire population. 45 lakh cases treated per month. Universal Food Security: States own Food Security Scheme covers all deserving families.

States own Food Security Scheme covers all deserving families. Universal Social Security: 48 lakh beneficiaries including old people, widows, destitute and differently-abled. The State with the highest beneficiary to population ratio.

48 lakh beneficiaries including old people, widows, destitute and differently-abled. The State with the highest beneficiary to population ratio. Shelter Security For All: A record 20 lakh families provided with pucca houses. 10 lakh slum dwellers getting land rights under the historic JAGA mission.

Industry Investment: Top most state in aluminium, steel, and stainless steel production. A mammoth Rs. 4,19,574 crore investment through the Make in Odisha programme leading to creating 30 lakh job potential.

Top most state in aluminium, steel, and stainless steel production. A mammoth Rs. 4,19,574 crore investment through the Make in Odisha programme leading to creating 30 lakh job potential. Youth Empowerment : Skilled in Odisha Program – Global Brand. The Best State in skill development.

: Skilled in Odisha Program – Global Brand. The Best State in skill development. Women Empowerment : 70 lakh women part of socio-economic empowerment movement – Mission Shakti The First Legislative Assembly to have passed resolution for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies.

: 70 lakh women part of socio-economic empowerment movement – Mission Shakti The First Legislative Assembly to have passed resolution for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies. Model School In All Blocks : 190 Adarsh Vidyalayas functional.

: 190 Adarsh Vidyalayas functional. 1% Interest Loans For Farmers, Students, Women: Implemented from 2015, Currently. Zero interest loans to farmers and women.

“Haq Maguchhi Odisha (Fight Against Center’s Neglect)