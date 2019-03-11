BJD questions EC’s decision on 4-phase polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday criticised the decision of the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the upcoming elections in four phases in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik said the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Surendra Kumar has given the proposal to the EC to conduct elections in Odisha in four phases after being influenced by the BJP.

He said the CEO is not working impartially and independently and influenced by the BJP.

He further said that polling have been spread out into several phases where the BJP is weak in order to strengthen the party and increase the number of their members in the assembly and parliament.

“While the polls will be held in one phase in states like Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat having more seats, the EC has decided to conduct polls in several phases in the states where BJP is weak,” he said.

Notably, the Odisha assembly elections will be held in four phases — April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29.