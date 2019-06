Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today nominated Angul MLA Rajanikant Singh as party’s candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker in the Odisha Assembly.

Similarly, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo has appointed Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantaray as deputy government chief whip in the assembly.

This was informed by party general secretary Bijay Kumar Nayak in a press release.

Earlier, the ruling party had elected Digapahandi MLA Surya Narayan Patro as Speaker of the Assembly.