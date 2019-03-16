BJD opposes shifting of Bhubaneswar Railway Electrification Office To Bangalore

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday opposed the shifting of the office of Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification (RE) from Bhubaneswar to Bangalore.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged the shifting of RE office from the state to Karnataka is a clear violation of model code of conduct and it is a ploy of the BJP to win elections in Karnataka.

Patra said the electrification work of railways will be adversely affected due to the shifting of the office. “The move has exposed the anti-Odisha stand of the saffron party,” he added.

Patra further alleged that the BJP has always been against the development of Odisha. The Central Government led by the BJP recently formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) by carving out parts of East Coast Railway (ECoR) which came as a rude shock to Odisha people.

Notably, the railway electrification (RE) office has been shifted to Bangalore as part of reorganisation of the Central Organisation of Railway Electrification (CORE) of Indian Railways.

Under the drive, chief project directors (CPD) of the jurisdiction of railway electrification units in different parts of the country are being merged and transferred.