BJD Names Rita Sahu As Its Candidate For Bijepur Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday named Rita Sahu, wife of late Congress sitting MLA Subal Sahu, as its candidate for the much-awaited Bijepur bypolls.

The announcement was made by Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik today.

Talking to media persons, Naveen said, “I am indebted to the people of Bijepur for the blessings they have showered on me. Bijepur would continue to be a focus area for welfare and development.”

Bypoll to Bijepur Assembly Constituency in Odisha will be held on October 21 and the last date for filing nomination papers is September 30. While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 1, counting of votes will be held on October 24. Reportedly, 2,32,005 voters are eligible to cast their votes in 285 polling booths.

Notably, the Bijepur Assembly seat is lying vacant after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik vacated the seat on June 2.