BJD names 9 more candidates for Assembly polls, fields Mahtab for Cuttack Lok Sabha

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced the names of candidates for nine more assembly constituencies for the upcoming elections in Odisha and fielded Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has nominated Prashant Jagdev to contest the elections from Chilika Assembly Constituency while Arabinda Dhali has been fielded from Jaydev Assembly seat.

Similarly, Rajendra Kumar Sahoo has been fielded from Begunia Assembly seat while the regional party has named Jyotindranath Mitra for Khurda Assembly Constituency.

Apart from this, the BJD has named Romancha Ranjan Biswal to contest the ensuing Assembly polls from Deogarh, Nityananda Sahoo from Basta, Basanti Marandi from Rairangpur and Rajkishore Das and Sunanda Das will be the party candidates for Morada and Bari Assembly Constituencies respectively.