BJD MP Reiterates Demand To Establish Kalinga Regiment In Army

New Delhi: Apprising Odisha’s immense contribution to the country’s defence establishment, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra reiterated demand to establish Kalinga Regiment in the Indian army, in Parliament on Thursday.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that raising the Kalinga Regiment in the Indian Army from Odisha is a long-standing demand. Earlier, the demand was made by late Biju Patnaik and the proposal placed before the Central Government in 2015, but to no avail.

“I would like to place before the Government that the Kalinga Regiment should be established, considering the contribution of the State to the nation’s Defence establishment, and at the same time, because it is on the Eastern Seaboard of India, ensuring protection of eminent establishments like the Abdul Kalam Island,” Patra said.

The BJD MP draw the attention of the house by reminding about the Kalinga war and Paika Rebellion. He said that it is but natural that a regiment for the army should be raised from Odisha.

This apart, Patra also stated that missile test range centre, Indian Navy’s INS Chilka and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have immense contribution in the defence of the nation.