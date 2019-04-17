BJD moves CEO, seeks action against Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Accusing Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of misbehaving with polling officials, a delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday demanded action against him.

The delegation met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar today and demanded strict action should be taken against Pradhan for preventing government officers from conducting their election duties of checking his helicopter yesterday.

“Yesterday, as telecasted by several television channels, it was seen that Pradhan misbehaved and prevented government officers from checking his helicopter and a sealed suitcase which was being done as part of the normal election duty checking,” the delegation said.

The delegation termed Pradhan’s action ‘extremely poor and unbecoming of a political leader’ and sought immediate action against him.

“We also demand that the contents of the sealed suitcase which Pradhan was carrying should be made public as there are apprehensions that it contained cash,” the delegation added.

The delegation submitted another memorandum to the CEO seeking action against OTV for allegedly repeatedly violating the guidelines in silence and ban period by conducting Live Panel Discussion with guests from BJP and Congress.