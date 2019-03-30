BJD moves CEO, seeks action against BJP for ‘carrying black money’

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday demanded strong action against BJP leaders for allegedly carrying black money for the ensuing elections.

A three-member team of BJD submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO), Surendra Kumar in this regard. They alleged that the BJP leaders were carrying black money for the elections which have been seized by the police in two instances.

On March 26, cash worth Rs 2 lakh was seized from a car in Bargarh district. The vehicle is owned by Sanjeev Mohapatra of Sohela, who is a supporter of BJP candidate from Bijepur Sanat Gadtia and BJP flags were also seized from the vehicle, the delegation alleged.

Similarly, on March 27 the police seized cash worth Rs 5.36 lakh from a vehicle and detained four persons Including BJP’s Gajapati district in-charge, Pabitra Das. The unexplained cash was seized by the police after intercepting a car near Punjhikeya Chhak in Digapahandi area in the poll-bound Ganjam district, it added.

“This clearly shows that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in using black money and cash distribution to misguide voters and influence the elections illegally,” the delegation said.

“We, therefore, urge you to kindly take this very seriously and serious action needs to be undertaken against the BJP and its leaders caught in this misdeed,” they added.

The delegation also demanded sealing of the state borders with Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to stop the inflow of cash and criminals into Odisha for the elections.