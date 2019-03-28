BJD moves CEO over surrogate advertising by BJP

Bhubaneswar: A three-member team of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Surendra Kumar alleging violation of model code of conduct by the BJP.

The team comprising Sulochana Das, Lenin Mohanty and Sasmit Patra alleged that a surrogate advertising was played on Zee TV serial ‘Aap Ke Ajane Se’ yesterday from 10.32 to 10.34 pm.

The characters in the serial talked about “Atal Pension Yojana” and its benefits which is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct, they said.

The BJD delegation also produced a pen drive containing the video clip of the serial and alleged that the surrogate advertising was done with a malicious intent to hoodwink the voters.

“The serial was watched across India which will have an adverse impact on the voters. It is an attempt to misguide and influence voters, thereby destroying the very ethical and moral code of elections,” they said.

“From this surrogate advertising it is clear that the BJP is behind propagating the Atal Pension Scheme and in doing so, it is violating the Model Code of Conduct,” they added.

The party sought strict action against the BJP and all those involved in the dissemination of the surrogate advertising including the television channels.