BJD moves CEO alleging poll code violation by BJP during PM Modi’s visit

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) today alleging breach of model code of conduct by BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalahandi district.

The four-member team of BJD comprising Sulochana Das, Sulata Deo, Lenin Mohanty and Sasmit Patra alleged that the BJP violated the poll code by using ‘Voice Messaging service’ for live transmission of PM Modi’s speech from Bhawanipatna today without approval from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The BJD apprised the Odisha CEO that BJP used campaigning content today on phone violating the Section 21.2.13 of the Election Commission Guidelines, which clearly mentions that if telephonic messaging is used on phone in election campaigning, it shall also be in the purview of the pre-certification of election advertisements as in case of TV channels/ cable network and radio, etc.

“The speech of Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi while campaigning today for BJP at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district was transmitted through bulk voice messaging call in a live format using mobile no: 9345014501. Anyone could call this number and would hear the live speech of Modi. It is further shocking that such campaign content, in a live format, is being transmitted through phone without taking pre-certification of that content from the MCMC, the BJD alleged.

The ruling BJD has urged the Odisha CEO to take strict action against the BJP for violation of the Election Guidelines.

The delegations also urged the CEO to consider booking the cost of this transmission through phone as poll expenses by the BJP candidates for Kalahandi Parliamentary and Bhawanipatna Assembly seats proportionately, splitting the total cost by 50% each.