BJD MLA Washes Feet Of Sanitary Workers

Nabarangpur: In an exceptional gesture during the ‘Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha’ programme in Nabarangpur district today, Dabugam BJD MLA Manohar Randhari washed the feet of sanitary workers for their contribution in keeping the environment clean.

As per reports, Randhari felicitated the sanitary workers of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) hospital by washing their feet during the cleaning campaign.

The workers have been identified as Tulasa Bhatra, Sunamani Nayak, Juga Sikri and Dilip Harijan. All of them are working as sanitary workers at Papadahandi and Dabugam PHCs.

“These workers are working dedicatedly to keep our locality clean. Everyone should respect them and acknowledge their work,” said Randhari.