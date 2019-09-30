BJD MLA Washes Feet Of Sanitary Workers

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
BJD MLA
13

Nabarangpur: In an exceptional gesture during the ‘Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha’ programme in Nabarangpur district today, Dabugam BJD MLA Manohar Randhari washed the feet of sanitary workers for their contribution in keeping the environment clean.

As per reports, Randhari felicitated the sanitary workers of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) hospital by washing their feet during the cleaning campaign.

Related Posts

Ailing female jumbo dies in Banki forest, herpes virus…

Two More Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam Opened

JE Caught Taking Bribe In Khurda

The workers have been identified as Tulasa Bhatra, Sunamani Nayak, Juga Sikri and Dilip Harijan. All of them are working as sanitary workers at Papadahandi and Dabugam PHCs.

“These workers are working dedicatedly to keep our locality clean. Everyone should respect them and acknowledge their work,” said Randhari.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ailing female jumbo dies in Banki forest, herpes virus…

Two More Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam Opened

JE Caught Taking Bribe In Khurda

1 of 1,928