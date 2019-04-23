BJD MLA Served Show Cause Notice for Facebook Post

Cuttack: The District Election Officer today issued a show-cause notice to Debashish Samantaray, BJD’s MLA candidate from Barabati-Cuttack MLA, over alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

As per the notice, Samantaray, a three-time legislator of the ruling BJD, had posted a “message” on Facebook on April 22 during the 48-hour silence period for the third phase of the election. ‘The message is likely to influence voters and yield electoral benefit as it appears to be a violation of Model Code of Conduct’, stated the notice.

Samantaray has also been asked by the Election Officer to explain within 48 hours as to why the message will not be treated as a violation under section 126 of Representation of the People Act.

Meanwhile, the BJD protested against the notice and alleged partiality by the Election Commission. “This is shocking and ironic that for a social media post, the Election Commission and the concerned Election Officer has served show cause notice to the BJD candidate. But BJP leaders such as union minister Dharmendra Pradhan are let off for threatening, intimidating and obstructing public officials on election duty,” the BJD said in a statement.