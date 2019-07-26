BJD MLA Sabitri Agarwalla takes oath in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Newly-elected Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Patkura Assembly constituency Sabitri Agarwalla on Friday took oath as the member of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro administered the oath to Agarwalla at the Odisha Assembly in the presence of other MLAs.

Sabitri Agarwalla defeated BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra by a margin of 17,655 votes in the recently-concluded Patkura Assembly elections.

The BJD candidate is the widow of the former Patkura legislator Bed Prakash Agrawalla. 82, who passed away nine days before the scheduled date of the poll on April 29.

While Agarwalla secured 95,162 votes, Mohapatra bagged 77,507 votes and Congress candidate Jayanta Kumar Mohanty got mere 2090 votes in the elections.