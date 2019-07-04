BJD leaders Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra were administered oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha by the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday.

Both the candidates were elected unanimously in the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Notably, on July 1, BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnab was sworn-in as the member of Rajya Sabha from Odisha. He was sent to the upper House of India Parliament having support from the ruling BJD.

The BJD has sent its IT Cell Chairman & spokesperson Amar Patnaik and spokesperson Sasmit Patra to the Rajya Sabha in place of Achyutananda Samanta and Pratap Deb respectively. Similarly, Vaishnab is representing Odisha in place of Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.