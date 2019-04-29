BJD gives ticket to Bed Prakash Agarwalla’s wife for Patkura polls

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister on Monday named Sabitri Agarwalla, widow of Bed Prakash Agarwalla, as the party candidate for Patkura Assembly constituency.

The election to Patkura assembly constituency in Kendrapara district was adjourned by the returning officer following the death of sitting MLA and BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20.

Later, the Election Commission of India announced that Patkura Assembly segment under Kendrapara Parliamentary Constituency will go to polls on May 19.

Notably, Agarwalla passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on April 20. He was 82.

Agarwalla was elected as Patkura MLA in 2009 and 2014 elections. Prior to that, He had been elected MLA four other times from Kendrapara Assembly seat- In 2000, as BJP candidate; in 1990, as Janata Dal candidate; in 1977, as Janata Party candidate and in 1974, as Utkal Congress candidate.