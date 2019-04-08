BJD fields Shashi Bhusan Behera for Kendrapara assembly seat

Bhubaneswar: In major political development, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday fielded finance minister Shashi Bhusan Behera to contest the elections from Kendrapara Assembly constituency.

“Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday declared that Shashi Bhusan Behera will contest the upcoming elections from Kendrapara Assembly constituency under Kendrapara parliamentary constituency as BJD MLA candidate,” the party said in a statement.

Behera will lock horns with BJP’s Sunakar Behera and Congress candidate Ganeswar Behera. Kendrapara will go to poll in the fourth-phase on April 29 along with Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.